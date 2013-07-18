BRUSSELS, July 18 Europe needs the combined
expertise of the IMF, the European Central Bank and the European
Commission in handling the euro zone debt crisis, the EU's
economics chief said on Thursday, dismissing suggestions the
'troika' should be disbanded.
"The troika was set up on the initiative of the euro area
member states in 2010 as a key element of our response to the
crisis facing Greece," Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said in comments emailed to Reuters.
"None of these situations are easy," he said, referring to
the programmes in Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus that the
troika is now overseeing. "But that makes it all the more
important that we can draw on the combined and complementary
expertise of three institutions."
Earlier this week, the EU justice commissioner, Viviane
Reding, called for the troika to be dissolved saying it had run
its course and that Europe did not need the International
Monetary Fund to resolve its problems.
Rehn said teams from the three institutions worked well
together, "often in the most challenging of situations". Any
reassessment of how it operates was for the future only.
"We should certainly explore ways to optimise the governance
of the euro area, including its crisis management mechanisms,"
he said, adding: "That will be the right time and context to
discuss whether and in what form to maintain the troika model."
(Writing by Luke Baker; editing by John O'Donnell)