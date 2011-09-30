Sept 30 Seasonally adjusted unemployment remained at 10.0 percent in August in the 17-member euro zone, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Friday.

Unemployed as percentage of labour force:

Aug 2010 Jun 2011 Jul 2011 Aug 2011 EA17 10.2 10.0 10.0 10.0 EU27 9.6 9.5 9.5 9.5

NOTES - All data in percent and seasonally adjusted

- Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 10.0 percent in August, with a survey of 31 economists showing a range of 9.9 to 10.1 percent.

