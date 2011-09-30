UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Sept 30 Seasonally adjusted unemployment remained at 10.0 percent in August in the 17-member euro zone, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Friday.
Unemployed as percentage of labour force:
Aug 2010 Jun 2011 Jul 2011 Aug 2011 EA17 10.2 10.0 10.0 10.0 EU27 9.6 9.5 9.5 9.5
NOTES - All data in percent and seasonally adjusted
- Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 10.0 percent in August, with a survey of 31 economists showing a range of 9.9 to 10.1 percent.
For full Eurostat data click on: here
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.