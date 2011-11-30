BRIEF-FTS International announces intention to launch IPO
* FTS International Inc announces intention to launch initial public offering
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 Unemployment in the euro zone and the wider European Union nudged higher in October from the previous month, data from the EU statistics office showed on Wednesday.
UNEMPLOYED AS PERCENTAGE OF LABOUR FORCE
NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 10.3 percent in October.
* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)