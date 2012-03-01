BRIEF-Digital Power files for offering of up to 500,000 shares of common stock
* Files for offering of up to 500,000 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lzHqks) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 1 Unemployment rose in the euro zone to 10.7 percent in January from a revised 10.6 in December, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday.
The December figure was revised up from a previous estimate of 10.4 percent.
Following are latest Eurostat data for the 17 countries sharing the euro and the 27 members of the European Union.
NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 10.4 percent in January.
For full Eurostat data click on: here
* Files for offering of up to 500,000 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lzHqks) Further company coverage:
* US Lithium Corp - Entered an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Gochagar lake nickel-copper-cobalt project claims from Diamond Hunter Ltd
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.