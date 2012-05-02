BRUSSELS, May 2 The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Wednesday on unemployment in the 17 euro zone countries and the 27 members of the European Union.

Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally-adjusted):

Mar 2011 Sep 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2012 Euro 9.9 10.3 10.4 10.6 10.6 10.8 10.8 10.9 zone EU27 9.4 9.8 9.9 10.0 10.0 10.1 10.2 10.2

NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 10.9 percent in March, based on a poll of 36 economists.

