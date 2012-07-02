BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 2 The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Monday on unemployment in the 17 countries sharing the euro and in the 27 members of the European Union:
Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):
May 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2012 May 2012 Euro 10.0 10.6 10.7 10.8 10.8 11.0 11.0 11.1 zone EU27 9.5 10.0 10.0 10.1 10.1 10.2 10.2 10.3
NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 11.1 percent in May.
For full Eurostat data click on:
here
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,