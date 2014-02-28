BRUSSELS, Feb 28 The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on unemployment in the euro zone and the wider European Union in January. Rates (%) Jan 13 Oct 13 Nov 13 Dec 13 Jan 14 EA18 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 EA17 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 EU28 11.0 10.8 10.8 10.8 10.8 Belgium 8.3 8.4 8.5 8.5 8.5 Bulgaria 12.8 12.9 12.9 13.0 13.1 Czech Republic 7.1 6.7 6.8 6.8 6.8 Denmark 7.4 6.9 6.8 7.2 7.0 Germany7 5.4 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.0 Estonia 9.7* 9.1 9.3 : : Ireland 13.8 12.4 12.2 12.0 11.9 Greece 26.3* 27.7 28.0 : : Spain 26.5 26.3 26.2 25.9 25.8 France 10.8 10.8 10.8 10.8 10.9 Croatia 17.4 18.4 18.7 18.7 18.8 Italy 11.8 12.5 12.8 12.7 12.9 Cyprus 14.4 17.0 17.0 17.2 16.8 Latvia6 14.3*** 11.5 11.5 11.5 : Lithuania 12.8 11.1 10.9 10.9 11.3 Luxembourg 5.4 6.0 6.1 6.1 6.1 Hungary 11.1** 9.5 9.3 8.8 : Malta 6.4 6.7 6.5 6.7 6.9 Netherlands7 6.0 7.0 6.9 7.0 7.1 Austria7 4.9 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 Poland 10.6 10.1 10.1 10.0 9.9 Portugal 17.6 15.6 15.4 15.3 15.3 Romania 7.1 7.4 7.4 7.3 7.3 Slovenia 10.2 9.7 9.9 10.1 10.2 Slovakia 14.3 14.1 14.0 13.8 13.6 Finland7 8.0 8.2 8.3 8.3 8.3 Sweden 7.9 7.9 8.0 8.0 8.2 United Kingdom 7.7* 7.2 7.2 : : Iceland7 5.6 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 Norway 3.6** 3.4 3.5 3.6 : United States 7.9 7.2 7.0 6.7 6.6 : Data not available * November 2012 ** December 2012 *** Q4 2012