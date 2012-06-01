* Euro zone unemployment reaches 11 percent in April
* Data revised up from 10.9 pct in March to 11 pct
* Wide divergences between northern and southern Europe
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 1 Euro zone joblessness in March
and April rose to the highest level since the EU began tracking
unemployment data for the currency area, highlighting the
devastating impact of the bloc's debt crisis.
Around 17.4 million people were out of work in the 17-nation
euro zone in April, or 11 percent of the working population, the
highest level since records began in 1995, the EU's statistics
office Eurostat said on Friday.
The level was the same as March, as Eurostat revised upwards
its earlier reading of 10.9 percent for the month.
While expected by economists polled by Reuters, the data
came as a key business sentiment survey showed the deep slump in
manufacturing across the euro zone and appeared to suggest the
bloc's economy will shrink in the second quarter of this year.
The bloc narrowly avoided recession in the first three
months of this year as the economy stagnated but did not
contract. Still, the picture masks the wide divisions in the
health of Europe's economy, and the same goes for joblessness.
While unemployment fell in Austria to just 3.9 percent in
April, it rose to 24.3 percent in Spain, the highest in the euro
zone. New data for stricken Greece was not immediately
available, having reached 21.7 percent in February.
The number of people out of work also crept up in both
France and Italy to 10.2 percent in April, the euro zone's
second and third largest economies respectively.
Joblessness in Germany fell to 5.4 percent of the working
population from 5.5 percent in March, although economists say
given the weakening business sentiment, even Europe's largest
economy cannot expect unemployment to fall much further.
"More uncertainty (from the debt crisis) would surely be
poison for the economy and for the companies' willingness to
hire staff," Commerzbank analyst Eckart Tuchtfeld wrote in a
note to clients.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott)