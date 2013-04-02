BRUSSELS, April 2 The euro zone jobless rate was
stable at 12.0 percent in February, the European Union
statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, which could add
pressure for an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
The February number was in line with expectations of
economists polled by Reuters, and remained unchanged from
January's figure, which Eurostat revised up to 12.0 percent.
Data from the bloc of 17 countries using the euro showed
another 33,000 people out of work in February, almost 1.8
million more than in the same time last year.
Unemployment of under 25s rose to 23.9 percent in the euro
zone, with rates in Greece and Spain remaining over 50 percent.
After three years of austerity policies to tackle the
economic crisis in the European Union, some politicians have
warned that cost-cutting measures which raise unemployment could
result in the rise of populist governments.
"Prolonging austerity today risks not achieving a reduction
in deficits but the certainty of making governments unpopular so
that populists will swallow them whole when the time comes,"
French President Francois Hollande said last week.
The dire social impact of Europe's economic situation may
give an impetus for the ECB to cut interest rates when central
bank governors meet on Thursday.