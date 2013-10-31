* Euro zone joblessness at 12.2 pct for two months in a row
* 60,000 Europeans lose jobs in September compared with Aug
* Inflation hits 4-yr lows, drops below 1 percent
BRUSSELS, Oct 31 Euro zone inflation
unexpectedly dropped to a nearly four-year lows in October and
unemployment stood at a record high in September, increasing
pressure on the European Central Bank to further cut interest
rates.
Inflation in euro zone fell to 0.7 percent year-on-year in
October as energy costs fell 1.7 percent on the year, the lowest
reading since November 2009.
The inflation rate dropped below 1 percent for the first
time since February 2010, a flash estimate from the European
Union's Statistics Office showed.
Analysts expected the inflation rate to be flat at 1.1
percent in October.
The very low inflation rate increases the chances that the
ECB might consider another interest rate cut and the euro fell
on the news to 1.3665 against the dollar from 1.3690.
Costs of food, alcohol and tobacco products rose by 1.9
percent. Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food
alcohol and tobacco slowed to 1.1 percent year-on-year from 1.4
percent in September.
The jobless rate in 17 countries sharing the euro was flat
at 12.2 percent against an upwardly revised August figure, but
60,000 more Europeans were unemployed on the month, Eurostat
said.
The global financial crisis, followed by European sovereign
debt crisis wiped out hundreds of thousands of jobs over the
past four years and no swift turnaround is in sight as job
problems in Europe are of structural and long-term nature.
Young Europeans, aged 15-24, are the ones most affected with
youth jobless rates in European Unions countries like Spain,
Greece and Croatia above 50 percent. They are below 10 percent
only in Germany and Austria.
The unemployment rate in Germany inched down to 5.2 percent
after being flat for three consecutive months, while the second
largest economy France and third largest Italy registered a
modest increase in their jobless rates in September.
European leaders made fight against high unemployment one of
key priorities.
The European Central Bank (ECB) considers the unemployment
rate unacceptably high as Europe risks losing a generation of
young workers it fails to address the problem and revive growth.