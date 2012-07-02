* Unemployment rises to 11.1 pct in May
* Debt crisis, austerity likely to drive rate higher
BRUSSELS, July 2 Joblessness in the euro zone
rose to a new euro-era record in May, pushed higher by lay-offs
in Austria, France and Spain as the 2-1/2 year debt crisis
continued to eat away at the fragile economy.
Around 17.56 million people were out of work in the
17-nation euro zone in May, or 11.1 percent of the working
population, a new high since records began in 1995, the EU's
statistics office Eurostat said on Monday.
Despite an agreement by euro zone leaders at a summit last
week to help stricken banks and try to bring down unaffordable
borrowing costs for southern Europe, the euro zone's economy
remains stuck in a deep malaise.
Companies in the euro zone have frozen or cut back spending
as concerns about the future of the currency bloc saps
confidence and in turn pushes them to keep labour costs down.
Weak demand from European households, as well as from the
United States and Asia, is also taking a toll. A German-led
drive to cut deficits is forcing governments to shrink spending.
Unemployment rose by a tenth of a percentage point in
France, the euro zone's second largest economy, to 10.1 percent,
while joblessness in Spain, the worst in the bloc, rose again to
24.6 percent from 24.3 percent in April.
Even in wealthier Austria, the number of people out of work
ticked up by two tenths of a percentage point to 4.1 percent in
May, although that puts unemployment back at January levels.
