BERLIN, Sept 27 Central banks and fiscal authorities in Europe should work more closely together to tackle the continent's sovereign debt crisis, a senior U.S. Treasury official told an audience in Berlin on Tuesday.

Charles Collyns, the Treasury's assistant secretary for international affairs, said at a conference in the German capital that the United States is "very concerned about the situation here".

He said there were lessons Europe could learn from the U.S. financial crisis experience.

"One key lesson that we learned is the importance of the central bank and fiscal authorities working very closely together," Collyns said.

Europe has made good progress, particularly the July 21 deal to make the bailout fund more flexible, Collyns said.

"It is important to be ready to innovate," he added with reference to the U.S. TARP program, which helped shore up the shaky banking system.

U.S. President Barack Obama piled on pressure on Europe on Monday to get its house in order, saying officials have not acted as quickly as they should to address a sovereign debt crisis that "is scaring the world".

Collyns said: "We are trying to play a constructive role. We hope that our engagement is helpful. We give advice in a humble way. We ourselves have gone through a financial crisis. There are lessons to be learned from that." (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; editing by Anna Willard)