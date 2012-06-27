BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says FDA does not issue observation (483) to co's Moraiya unit
* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with French President Francois Hollande by telephone on Wednesday about economic conditions in Europe, the White House said.
"They discussed the importance of continued efforts to promote growth and stability in the euro zone," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 A Chinese consultancy that has previously helped to win antitrust battles against Coca-Cola and Apple has taken aim at McDonald's Corp , arguing in a complaint to regulators that the American fast food giant's China sale may hurt workers and consumers.
* Swiss Takeover Commission says J&J offer for Actelion meets legal requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)