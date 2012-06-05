WASHINGTON, June 5 The Group of 20 (G20) summit in Mexico later this month is expected to be marked by an "overwhelming consensus" on the need to spur global economic growth but the euro zone crisis poses the greatest threat to that, a top White House aide said on Tuesday.

"There's an overwhelming consensus that the focus is on growth, the need for growth (and) the risks to growth around the world," said Michael Froman, a senior adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama.

"The euro zone crisis is the most significant threat to growth but we see slowing growth in the developing economies," Froman said at a panel at the CSIS think tank. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)