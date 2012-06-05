WASHINGTON, June 5 The European Union has done a
lot to address its economic problems but more action is needed
to reduce market anxieties, a senior White House aide said on
Tuesday.
"Europe has taken a number of very important steps in the
last months to address the crisis," Michael Froman, an adviser
to U.S. President Barack Obama, told a panel at the CSIS think
tank. But he stressed: "It's clear now from the markets that
they expect more, and more is needed."
Froman also said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
her government deserved "great credit" their leadership as the
euro zone assesses its next steps.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Stella Dawson; Editing by
Sandra Maler)