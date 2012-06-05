WASHINGTON, June 5 Finance ministers from the group of seven major economies discussed progress towards a financial and fiscal union in Europe, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday after G7 finance chiefs held an emergency call on the euro zone debt crisis.

"The G7 ministers and governors reviewed developments in the global economy and financial markets and the policy response under consideration," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish)