UPDATE 7-Trump changes tack, backs "one China" policy in call with Xi
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W. House
Dec 9 A news conference by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy that had been planned for 0200 GMT has been delayed by at least 30 minutes as talks by European Union leaders are ongoing, a council press officer said.
The officer declined to comment further.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W. House
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached an agreement between themselves on a common stance they will present to Greece, a senior euro zone official said.