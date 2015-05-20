BERLIN May 20 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has clashed with Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble repeatedly over negotiations on his country's debt and economic reforms, has told a German weekly that Schaeuble makes mistakes in his analysis of Greece.

The left-wing economist, asked by Die Zeit in excerpts of an interview to be published on Thursday whether the conservative finance German minister commits such mistakes, answered: "Yes, he does."

"It is frustrating that we are not able to speak with each other in a context where arguments count more than relative power," said Varoufakis. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)