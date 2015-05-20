UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN May 20 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has clashed with Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble repeatedly over negotiations on his country's debt and economic reforms, has told a German weekly that Schaeuble makes mistakes in his analysis of Greece.
The left-wing economist, asked by Die Zeit in excerpts of an interview to be published on Thursday whether the conservative finance German minister commits such mistakes, answered: "Yes, he does."
"It is frustrating that we are not able to speak with each other in a context where arguments count more than relative power," said Varoufakis. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
