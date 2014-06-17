BRUSSELS, June 17 The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on the nominal hourly labour costs and wage growth in the 18 countries using the euro and the wider, 28-nation European Union for the first quarter of 2014: Whole economy Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 Q1 2014 TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER TOTAL WAGES OTHER EA18 2.1 2.2 1.8 1.2 1.5 0.5 1.2 1.4 0.7 1.6 2.0 0.4 0.9 1.5 -0.8 EU28 2.3 2.3 2.2 1.2 1.4 0.6 1.2 1.3 0.6 1.4 1.7 0.4 1.2 1.7 -0.3 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)