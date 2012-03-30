DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
WASHINGTON, March 30 The United States on Friday welcomed an agreement by euro zone finance ministers to increase their financial firewall, which is aimed at warding off a new flare-up in the region's debt crisis.
"Over the last several months, European leaders have made significant progress in addressing the crisis, and we welcome their unequivocal commitment to reinforcing their currency union," Treasury spokesperson Natalie Wyeth said.
"Today's announcement by the Eurogroup reinforces a trajectory of positive efforts to strengthen confidence in the euro area."
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.