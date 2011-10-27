(Updates with comments from Clinton, Greek foreign minister)

WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that European Union leaders have laid "a critical foundation" to solve the eurozone debt crisis with their deal announced Wednesday evening.

"We look forward to the full development and rapid implementation of their plan," Obama said in a statement released by the White House.

"We will continue to support the EU and our European allies in their efforts to address this crisis as we work together to sustain the global recovery and put our people back to work," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Stavros Lambrinidis, said the EU deal was "critical" to resolving the continent's economic woes and hailed Greece for making sacrifices.

"While those changes and sacrifices are certainly painful, they are necessary," Clinton said.

Lambrinidis said the EU deal with private banks and insurers to slash Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis was an important step in the right direction. [ID:nL5E7LR2YJ]

"Yesterday a new leaf was turned in Europe and I think a number of very hopeful days are ahead of us," Lambrinidis said.

"We know we have tough days ahead of us. We are changing our country and Europe is indicating that it doesn't only have the ability but also the will to stand by us and to stand by the European Union project," he told reporters. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, Matt Spetalnick and Andrew Quinn; editing by Eric Beech)