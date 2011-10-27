WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that European Union leaders have laid "a critical foundation" to solve the eurozone debt crisis with their deal announced Wednesday evening.

"We look forward to the full development and rapid implementation of their plan," Obama said in a statement released by the White House.

"We will continue to support the EU and our European allies in their efforts to address this crisis as we work together to sustain the global recovery and put our people back to work," he said. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech)