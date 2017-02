WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The White House said on Tuesday it remained confident that European governments have the ability and the will to deal with the euro zone's debt crisis.

"The Europeans face a difficult challenge but we believe they have both the ability and the will to meet those obligations," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. He said President Barack Obama and senior aides had been in regular consultations with their European counterparts on the matter. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull)