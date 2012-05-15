* Hollande says debt reduction must be tied to growth plan
* German opposition won't back fiscal pact without growth
* Greek president urges technocrat cabinet to avert default
By Paul Taylor and Noah Barkin
PARIS/BERLIN, May 15 New French President
Francois Hollande called for a European pact for growth to
balance out German-driven austerity measures in his inaugural
address on Tuesday, hours before taking his challenge to
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
Sworn in with all the pomp of the French Republic, Hollande
won support from Germany's opposition Social Democrats (SPD),
who vowed to use their parliamentary blocking power to delay
ratifying a European budget discipline treaty until Merkel
accepts accompanying measures to boost growth and jobs.
"I will propose to our partners a pact that will tie the
necessary reduction of our public debt to the indispensable
stimulation of our economies," the Socialist president said in
his 10-minute maiden speech.
Hollande's inauguration with military honours, capped by an
open-topped motorcade ride up the Champs Elysees to the Arc de
Triomphe in torrential rain, marks a potential turning point in
the euro zone's debt crisis amid a deepening political crisis in
Greece, Europe's most pressing debt headache.
Euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of Greece leaving
the 17-nation currency area as "propaganda and nonsense" on
Monday. But with the country facing the likelihood of a repeat
general election that leftist anti-bailout parties believe they
can win, speculation about a possible Greek exit is rattling
financial markets and won't go away.
In Athens, Greek President Karolos Papoulias met party
leaders on Tuesday to make a final plea for politicians to stand
aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away
from bankruptcy.
But the left-wing SYRIZA party, which surged to second place
in last week's general election on an anti-austerity platform,
has already rejected the proposal and looks set to force a new
poll next month, prolonging market uncertainty.
CRISIS MANAGEMENT
The Greek political crisis and persistent jitters about the
health of Spain's debt-laden banks meant that the new French
leader will have no political honeymoon before plunging into
crisis management with his German counterpart.
Markets and policymakers are watching the dialogue between
the conservative German chancellor and the centre-left French
leader for signs that they can overcome their differences on
Merkel's drive for austerity and lead the euro zone together.
Declaring that Europe needed "projects, solidarity and
growth", Hollande added a protectionist note that found wide
support during the presidential election campaign but may worry
France's EU partners to whom he addressed it.
"I will tell them of the need for our continent, in such an
unstable world, to protect not only its values but also its
interests in the name of reciprocity in our trade relations," he
said.
In Berlin, the Social Democrats, invigorated by their
victory over Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in a major
regional election on Sunday, said growth measures must go beyond
the structural economic measures advocated by the chancellor.
"That is not our definition of growth nor that of the
Socialists in France," said SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel.
A senior Merkel ally, CDU parliamentary whip Peter Altmaier,
said that while he expected no concrete measures or decisions to
be taken at the first Merkel-Hollande meeting on Tuesday
evening, he was confident the euro zone's two most powerful
economies would reach a joint position on growth measures in
time for an EU summit next month.
"It is important that we study each others' proposals. But I
am sure that we will be able to agree a common Franco-German
approach by the end of June at the latest," Altmaier told
Reuters in an interview.
Despite the SPD's threat, Altmaier said he expected the
German parliament to approve the European fiscal compact before
the summer recess, which requires some opposition votes to
provide the necessary two-thirds majority.
"HOMER" AFTER "MERKOZY"?
Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who left
office on Tuesday, had dominated euro zone crisis management
since the debt turmoil began in late 2009, earning the nickname
"Merkozy" for their sometimes disputed leadership.
Her relationship with Hollande, which one French pundit has
already nicknamed "Homer", may initially be cooler since they
are from opposing political families.
But the chancellor has promised to welcome the Socialist
"with open arms" and the two calm, methodical politicians may be
better suited temperamentally than the calculating Merkel and
the impetuous, hyperactive Sarkozy.
Hollande has said he will press Berlin to lift its veto on
issuing common euro zone bonds to harmonise borrowing costs
within the currency area, or to allow the European Central Bank
to lend directly to governments.
Both ideas are "red lines" for the centre-right German
government, although Merkel has not ruled out euro zone bonds as
a long-term prospect if Europe takes more steps towards a
tighter political and fiscal union.
Surprisingly strong first quarter growth figures for
Germany relieved pressure on shares and the single currency on
Tuesday, but worries about the deepening impact of the euro area
crisis and a possible Greek exit kept demand for safe-haven
assets strong.
The German economy grew 0.5 percent in the first three
months of the year, well ahead of forecasts due to a big rise in
exports, but weakness elsewhere in the region meant the euro
zone stagnated in the first quarter.
"Germany is leading the bloc, but this doesn't mean we will
have a strong rebound. Austerity is not going away and southern
European economies are really struggling," said Mads Koefoed, a
senior economist at Saxo Bank.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Bremer and Brian Love in
Paris, Andreas Rinke in Berlin, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and
Richard Hubbard in London; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by
