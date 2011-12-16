(From IFR weekly: www.ifre.com)
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - Banks are unlikely to come to
the aid of debt-ridden eurozone countries, with many planning to
ignore political pressure to use cheap money from the European
Central Bank to fund purchases of sovereign bonds.
With eurozone governments needing to sell almost 80 billion
euros of fresh debt in January alone and bond yields rising by
the day, the stand-off between policymakers and banks could turn
Europe's slow-burning debt crisis into a full-scale
conflagration in the New Year.
Burned by Greek losses, and under the scrutiny of
shareholders, banks have slashed their exposure to weaker
European sovereigns over recent months. Senior bankers say they
will cut further, despite pressure to use newly available,
longer-term ECB loans to buy government debt as part of an
officially-sanctioned carry trade.
"When investors are constantly asking what you have on your
books and the board is asking you to reduce your exposure, it
doesn't really matter about the economics of the trade," said
the treasurer of one of Europe's biggest banks. "Am I going to
buy Italian bonds? No."
That view echoes comments from UniCredit chief executive
Federico Ghizzoni, who this week told reporters at a banking
conference that using ECB money to buy government debt "wouldn't
be logical". The bank had traditionally been one of the biggest
buyers of Italian government bonds, with almost 50 billion euros
on its books.
Such attitudes will come as a major blow to European
policymakers, who had been hoping banks would use ECB money to
profit from the carry trade, helping governments in the process.
"Each state can turn to its banks, which will have liquidity at
their disposal," French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after
last week's summit of leaders.
"Banks need this liquidity to get them through the wall of
refinancing they are facing next year. That's where the money is
going to go"
Under the ECB's new long-term refinancing operations
starting on December 21, banks will be allowed to borrow money
against certain assets on a three-year basis, paying just 1
percent per annum. They could then buy Italian 10-year bonds
yielding more than 7 percent, and pocket the difference.
DEBTS COME DUE
But rather than use money raised via the ECB to buy
government bonds, bankers say that they are more likely to use
the funds to pay off their own debts.
"I can't think for a moment why anyone would want to [buy
eurozone government debt]," said the head of capital markets at
one European bank that is also reducing its exposure to eurozone
sovereign bonds. "Everyone is trying to protect capital. It's
counter-intuitive. It would be digging a deeper hole for
yourself."
Indeed, the European banking industry collectively needs to
pay back or refinance about 650 billion euros of liabilities
next year -- Lloyds, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, RBS and HSBC face
the most, each having 30 billion euros or more of instruments
maturing, according to estimates from Nomura.
With bank debts coming due and most firms unable to raise
fresh funds in bond markets -- which remain largely closed --
bankers say it is much more prudent to use ECB loans to pay off
their own creditors rather than speculate that European
governments pay back all their debt.
"Banks need this liquidity to get them through the wall of
refinancing they are facing next year," said the capital markets
head. "That's where the money is going to go. Banks need to
deleverage rather than re-leverage. It's just wishful thinking
that they will pile back into government bonds."
REDUCING EXPOSURE
Further reductions in government bond holdings are likely to
continue, say bankers, robbing European capitals of an important
source of credit and potentially pushing yields higher.
European Banking Authority data show that the 65 banks that were
subject to EBA stress tested collectively shed 39.4 billion
euros of Italian bond holdings in the first nine months of the
year. They reduced Spanish government debt holdings 12.7 billion
euros in the same period. More recent figures are not available.
BNP Paribas saw one of the biggest drops in its peripheral
bond holdings during that period. The gross value of its Italian
holdings dropped 5.2 billion euros -- equivalent to about a
fifth -- while its Spanish holdings were 490 million euros -- or
about 10 percent -- lower. Most of the declines were in
longer-dated bond holdings, indicating that they weren't due to
redemptions.
Foreign banks were the biggest sellers of both Italian and
Spanish government debt in the nine-month period. The trend
marks the reversal of a previous decade-long carry trade that
saw foreign banks buy peripheral European debt in droves because
of the extra yield.
Perhaps surprisingly, not everyone is selling. Spanish banks
added to their domestic government bond holdings during the
period. BBVA, Banco Santander, Bankia and Banco Popular together
increased their gross holdings of Spanish government debt by 7.6
billion euros in the first nine months of the year.
"We are not convinced that most European banks will use the
LTRO to buy a substantial amount of government bonds," wrote
Morgan Stanley analysts. "Although we think mid-cap banks will
be more desirous [of doing so] than others and could
generate reasonable demand in Italy and Spain."
NOT ENOUGH BUYERS
Heavy selling from foreign banks, however, has outweighed
domestic buying and that dynamic is unlikely to change soon.
Bankers say foreign lenders are not willing to take the risk
associated with holding peripheral government debt for long
periods. Protection via CDS is costly and its value is in
question because it failed to trigger when private Greek
debt-holders were recently bailed in.
"Leaving the sovereign exposure unhedged presents
difficulties even for domestic banks," added the Morgan Stanley
analysts. "So the carry trade even for domestic banks implies
that the banks need to hold excess capital to do the trade."
Bond sales in the New Year will be a big test of whether the
strategy will work. In the first quarter alone, Italy plans to
sell around 50 billion euros in fresh debt and Spain 21 billion
euros. If Rome is unable to find buyers for its debt, that could
jeopardise the payment of 28 billion euros of maturing debt on
February 1 and a further 16 billion euros on March 1. Spain
doesn't have any major redemptions in the first quarter.
"It's potentially going to be very very challenging," added
one debt banker who is involved in the New Year sovereign debt
sales.
"While steps are being taken, the crisis is far from over,"
added Mark Schofield, an analyst at Citigroup. "There is ample
scope for rewidening as the market gets ahead of itself and as
each bubble of optimism is pricked by reality. At the risk of
sounding like a broken record, things will get worse before they
get better."
(This story will appear in the December 17 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.
For more, see: www.ifre.com)