BERLIN Oct 22 Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said in a newspaper interview released on Saturday that repeatedly expanding the euro zone rescue fund won't resolve the euro zone crisis.

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag released ahead of publication on Saturday, Weidmann also warned against giving the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) a banking license. He said that would be a fatal path to take if states were able to switch on the printing presses.

Weidmann also said that raising the leverage of the EFSF also raises risks to German taxpayers. He said there were "good reasons" that EU treaties prevent the EFSF from obtaining a bank license.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)