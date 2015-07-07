BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
BERLIN, July 7 Greece plans to make a new application to the ESM, Europe's bailout mechanism, for financial aid, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.
Citing a euro zone official, the paper said that the Athens government had announced the new request at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, but said it had not yet submitted it in writing. (Writing by Caroline Copley, editing by Paul Carrel)
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
CHICAGO, March 23 Rebel creditors of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have said they intend to appeal a bankruptcy judge's decision to allow the world's largest private sector coal producer to exit Chapter 11 protection.