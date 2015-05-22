RIGA May 22 Greece and its international
creditors can soon reach an agreement on funding in exchange for
reforms, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told reporters on
Friday.
Greece is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund
and the euro zone what reforms it must implement to get more
loans as the debt-ridden country is quickly running out of cash
and may not have enough to repay maturing loans on June 5.
Tsipras met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande on Thursday evening in Riga on the
sidelines of an Eastern Partnership summit.
"I want to inform you that the discussion was very
constructive, in a very good and friendly atmosphere. So I'm
optimistic that we can soon reach a long-term, sustainable and
viable solution without the mistakes of the past and Greece will
soon come back with cohesion and growth. This is the issue to
come back to growth. So I am very optimistic," he told
reporters.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)