ATHENS Oct 25 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said he hoped that Wednesday's summit of European Union leaders in Brussels could turn the page on his country's debt crisis.

"I hope that tomorrow we will come to decisions, this is our partners' will, tomorrow we want to put an end, turn a page, in order for the country to move forward", Papandreou said in a meeting with Greek President Karolos Papoulias in front of journalists. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)