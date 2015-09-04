BRIEF-Royalty North announces new investment in Blue 360 Media, placement of notes and supplemental listing of warrants
* Royalty North announces new investment in Blue 360 Media, placement of notes and supplemental listing of warrants
ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 4 Inflation in the euro zone may enter negative territory in the coming months but the European Central Bank (ECB) will stick to its 'steady hand' policy, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
"It is very possible that we in the euro area will in the next month or months get into negative territory once or twice," Nowotny told reporters, saying this would be a factor driven by low oil and energy prices.
"The central bank has a mid-term orientation, which means that we don't react to every small change." (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Royalty North announces new investment in Blue 360 Media, placement of notes and supplemental listing of warrants
* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable announces sale of land and buildings at its Ningbo Pacific Cable subsidiary for us$8.8 million and a restatement of prior financial statements