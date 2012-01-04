BERLIN Jan 4 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will travel to Berlin next Wednesday to hold talks on the euro zone crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German government announced.

"The talks will focus on bilateral and international themes, the situation in the euro zone as well as economic developments in Europe," the government said in a statement.

Merkel is due to host French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday, two days before Monti, to prepare a European summit planned for the end of the month.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)