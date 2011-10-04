VIENNA Oct 4 A junior partner in Slovakia's government cannot accept at the moment a proposed compromise that would allow it to support expanding the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, the party's leader said in a newspaper interview to be published on Wednesday.

"If there is a model in which Slovak taxpayers have to pay nothing, that would be acceptable for us," Richard Sulik, head of the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, was quoted as saying in an interview with Austrian daily Der Standard.

"I have received a proposed solution that is supposed to secure this. But I cannot imagine approving the model at this stage," he said in the interview conducted on Monday evening. (Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Jan Lopatka)