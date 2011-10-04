UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
VIENNA Oct 4 A junior partner in Slovakia's government cannot accept at the moment a proposed compromise that would allow it to support expanding the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, the party's leader said in a newspaper interview to be published on Wednesday.
"If there is a model in which Slovak taxpayers have to pay nothing, that would be acceptable for us," Richard Sulik, head of the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, was quoted as saying in an interview with Austrian daily Der Standard.
"I have received a proposed solution that is supposed to secure this. But I cannot imagine approving the model at this stage," he said in the interview conducted on Monday evening. (Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Jan Lopatka)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.