LONDON, June 29 Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel is to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 9.50 euros ($10.56) a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The firm, based in the Basque region of Spain, had previously set a price range of 8.7 to 11.05 euros per share. The price gives the company a value of about 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry. Editing by Jane Merriman)