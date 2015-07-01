MADRID, July 1 Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel rose over 10 percent on its stock market debut on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in the overall market on renewed hopes for an agreement over Greece.

At 1007 GMT, Euskaltel rose 10.6 percent to 10.515 euros ($11.70) per share, while the blue-chip Ibex market was up 1.7 percent.

The firm, based in the Basque region of Spain, had previously set an indicative price of 9.5 euros per share. The price gave the company a value of about 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinksi)