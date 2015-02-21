MADRID Feb 21 Spanish cable company Euskaltel
has hired Rothschild as advisers to explore a potential partial
listing on the stock exchange, business daily Expansion said on
Saturday, citing sources close to the firm.
Euskaltel, which is partly owned by private equity funds
Trilantic and Investindustrial and operates exclusively in the
Basque country, in northern Spain, would join a growing list of
Spanish firms seeking a listing as international investors are
keen to invest in the country as its economy rebounds.
Expansion said the two funds would list at least 25 percent
of the share capital of the company. They currently own 48.1
percent of Euskaltel, while regional lender Kutxabank owns 49.9
percent and Spanish utility Iberdrola has a remaining 2 percent.
According to preliminary estimates, the listing could value
the company at between 400 million and 500 million euros ($455
million to $569 million), the paper also said.
Euskaltel and Rothschild were not immediately available to
comment.
Euskaltel is one of three local cable players still
dominating their regional home market against national sector
leader Ono, which was acquired by Vodafone last year.
Analysts have long said they expect the three cable firms to
consolidate between themselves or with a bigger player such as
Ono, and that the listing of one of them could be the trigger
for a wave of mergers or acquisitions.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alison Williams)