BERLIN, June 25 Britain is pushing for European
leaders to vote on a new president for the European Commission
at a summit this week, a senior German government official said
on Wednesday, adding he expected former Luxembourg Prime
Minister Jean-Claude Juncker to get the post despite British
opposition.
"It is my understanding that it is Britain that is pushing
for a vote (on the European Commission president)," said the
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, when asked whether
there was any way to avoid a formal vote on the matter.
"I expect a very large, dominant majority in the European
Council in favour of Juncker."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, writing by Annika Breidthardt)