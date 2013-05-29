* EU telco chief bids for single-market plan
* End to roaming and neutral net part of plan
* To include spectrum auction reform - sources
By Claire Davenport and Leila Abboud
BRUSSELS/PARIS, May 29 Europe's top telecom
regulator will call for an end to mobile roaming fees and equal
access to the Internet in a speech at the European Parliament on
Thursday, as she seeks backing for reforms to create one market
for telecom services in the region.
In emailed comments to Reuters, Neelie Kroes said her vision
for the sector was for "pan-European operators helping consumers
take advantage of a borderless market" as well as "increased
investment in quality networks and content."
The reform effort stems from growing concerns that Europe is
falling behind the United States, Japan and South Korea in terms
of the quality and speed of broadband and mobile networks,
although European consumers do benefit from paying among the
lowest prices for telecom services.
The region's big operators like Telefonica,
Vodafone and France Telecom often blame
Europe's interventionist telecom regulation for sapping their
ability to invest, as well as the fragmentation of national
markets that hamper economies of scale.
Now roughly three months into Kroes' effort to come up with
reforms to reverse Europe's lag behind the United States and
Asia in mobile and broadband, some telecom executives and
investors are beginning to worry that the action from Brussels
will fall short of the rhetoric.
It appears that Kroes' team is preparing more limited
measures than what telecom bosses had called for and what
industry groups, including the European operators' association
ETNO want, according to people briefed on the plans.
The idea of strengthening Brussels influence with a single
regulator instead of 27 national-level bodies, which was
suggested by some executives as a remedy for the hodgepodge of
rules they face, has been dropped. So have pan-European mobile
licences instead of national ones sold by governments.
TOUCHY
Nor does Kroes' plan address demands from telcos that
Brussels allow more mergers to create larger companies that can
invest in mobile and fixed networks needed for growth.
Merger rules are determined by Europe's antitrust chief
Joaquin Almunia, who signalled reluctance to allow industry
consolidation in February.
The reason for the scaled-back ambitions is not only the
sensitivity of centralising more decision-making for telecom
policy in Brussels, but also the tight calendar of European
Union institutions. The Parliament elections start in May 2014
and the mandates of the EU's current commissioners, including
Kroes' term, will end in the second half of 2014.
Kroes is also under pressure to draft concrete proposals
before an October meeting of EU heads of state aimed at debating
the telecoms reforms.
ETNO, the European telecom operators' association, is
drawing up ideas for the reform push but said on Wednesday that
a "full revision" of telecoms regulation was needed to foster a
single market.
"ETNO strongly believes that the single market should not be
imposed through additional regulatory obligations," it said in a
statement. " should be driven by market forces."
According to people briefed on the proposals, the package
will include measures to end roaming and net neutrality - to
stop operators from blocking Internet-based services like Skype
or slowing down traffic.
Big telecom groups will likely oppose those moves,
especially the call to end the roaming fees consumers pay when
they are abroad. Companies are still implementing the EU's
roaming caps from last year, which they say requires a technical
overhaul and costs millions to put in place.
Kroes is also expected to propose changes to the way states
allocate valuable mobile spectrum, making the terms more
uniform.
Another proposal may be for a so-called "regulatory
passport" allowing operators to deal with one authority in their
country of origin to handle licensing and data protection
compliance, for example.
However, national regulators would keep the vast majority of
major policy decisions under their purview such as whether and
how local operators must share fixed networks and high-speed
broadband roll-outs.
Such a "regulatory passport" falls short of what France
Telecom boss Stephane Richard said the sector needed.
"I plead for the creation of a real single market in Europe
where we erase the borders between countries, have a single
regulator, and one competition watchdog," Richard said at a
Tuesday shareholder meeting.
"Only then can operators consolidate to get critical mass to
be able to invest massively in networks."