May 11 Satellite operator Eutelsat Communications' reported a 4.9 percent drop in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, impacted by pricing pressure in its fixed-data business and excess capacity in its core video applications division.

Total third-quarter revenue was 364 million euros ($395.6 million). Revenue at the video applications division, which accounted for around two thirds of the company's business in 2016, fell 4.1 percent to 228.1 million euros.

The company confirmed its full-year and medium-term guidance. ($1 = 0.9200 euros)

