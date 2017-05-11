Hasbro launches board game subscription service
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
May 11 Satellite operator Eutelsat Communications' reported a 4.9 percent drop in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, impacted by pricing pressure in its fixed-data business and excess capacity in its core video applications division.
Total third-quarter revenue was 364 million euros ($395.6 million). Revenue at the video applications division, which accounted for around two thirds of the company's business in 2016, fell 4.1 percent to 228.1 million euros.
The company confirmed its full-year and medium-term guidance. ($1 = 0.9200 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; editing by Susan Thomas)
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONTRACTS TO TRANSFORM INFORMATION SYSTEMS OF KIDILIZ AND TARTINE & CHOCOLAT GROUPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."