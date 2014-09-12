Sept 12 Eutelsat :

* Isat Africa and Eutelsat partner on accelerating access to free-to-air digital channels in Kenya and across East Africa

* Isat, part of Wananchi Group, launches a subscription-free TV platform for Kenya on Eutelsat 70b satellite

* Isat Africa has agreed terms with Eutelsat for use of c-band capacity on Eutelsat 3b satellite for contributing channels to Nairobi teleport