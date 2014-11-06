BRIEF-Safe Bulkers amends exchange offer for its series B preferred shares
* Safe bulkers, inc. Amends exchange offer for its series b preferred shares
Nov 6 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Zambia's Muvi TV platform doubles digital channel line-up on Eutelsat 7B satellite
* Muvi TV plans further expansion in Q2 2015 using capacity booked on Eutelsat 7b satellite
* Muvi TV has renewed and expanded its satellite capacity requirements from Stellar, which leases capacity on Eutelsat 7B
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, on Friday said it will raise prices for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 9.8 percent in the Brazilian market. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)
