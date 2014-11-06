Nov 6 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Zambia's Muvi TV platform doubles digital channel line-up on Eutelsat 7B satellite

* Muvi TV plans further expansion in Q2 2015 using capacity booked on Eutelsat 7b satellite

* Muvi TV has renewed and expanded its satellite capacity requirements from Stellar, which leases capacity on Eutelsat 7B Source text: reut.rs/1tfXwsh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)