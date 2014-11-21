Nov 21 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Operator OTE S.A. selects Eutelsat KA-SAT satellite to deliver new satellite broadband service to homes across Greece

* Satellite broadband service to be delivered alongside OTE's TV platform broadcasted from EUTELSAT 9A satellite

* Broadband service and TV platform to share the same orbital position as KA-SAT