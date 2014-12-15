Dec 15 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Announces collaboration with Nethope to improve connectivity solutions for humanitarian organisations in West Africa since outbreak of ebola crisis

* Satellite broadband equipment that will deliver videoconferencing services, internet access and voice communications has arrived in Accra, Ghana

* Terminals will be able to deliver 1.2 terabytes of data over coming six months

Terminals are now headed to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea