June 27 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said on Monday it plans to cut capital expenditure and the cost of its debt while maximising free cash flow in its core businesses in a bid to stabilise revenue.

The company aims to reduce capital expenditure by 80 million euros ($88.34 million) on average to 420 million euros each year for the period from July 2016 to June 2019, it said in a statement.

Eutelsat plans to take measures to cut operating costs, notably in procurement, it said.

Eutelsat also sees savings of around 50 million euros a year from January 2019 from debt restructuring, according to the statement.

Eutelsat also said it sees growth of over 10 percent in its discretionary free cash flow fom 2016 to 2019, driven by its core video, data and government services businesses.

Eutelsat saw almost 2 billion euros wiped off its market value in May after it cut its full year outlook for 2015/16 and 2016/17, citing the deteriorating economic context in several emerging markets, including Latin America and competition in its Data Applications business.

