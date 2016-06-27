(Adds details from conference call)

June 27 Eutelsat Communications announced plans on Monday to cut capital expenditure, restructure debt and maximise free cash flow as the French satellite operator seeks to reassure investors it can return to revenue growth in 2019.

Almost 2 billion euros were wiped off Eutelsat's market value two months ago after it cut its outlook citing deteriorating emerging markets and competition faced by its Data Applications business.

Chief Executive Rodolphe Belmer said on a conference call on Monday that the company plans to reduce prices by producing "less complex" satellites and to cut investment by sharing satellites in some positions with its peers.

"We are not reducing our fleet and not planning to not replace some satellites which are coming to end of life," he said.

Belmer said that prices in Data Services were expected to decline by 50 percent in the next five years and that the company would not make further investments in regular data capacity.

It also aims to reduce capital expenditure by 80 million euros ($88.34 million) on average to 420 million euros each year to June 2019, it said in a statement. It plans to cut costs, notably in procurement.

Shares of the company were down 2.2 percent on Monday to take year-to-date losses to more than 40 percent.

Citi analysts questioned "...how realistic it is that capex can be cut without negatively impacting growth prospects" in a note to clients.

Eutelsat also expects savings of around 50 million euros a year from January 2019 from debt restructuring, it said.

It expects growth of more than 10 percent in its discretionary free cash flow from 2016 to 2019, driven by its video, data and government services businesses.

($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Camille Raynaud; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)