Oct 30 Eutelsat :

* Reports Q1 revenue up 4.21 percent to 357.6 million euros

* Targets full year organic revenue growth of about 4.0 percent on proforma basis

* Sees average revenue growth above 5 percent for two subsequent years to June 30, 2017

* EBITDA margin is targeted at above 76.5 percent for each fiscal year until June 30, 2017