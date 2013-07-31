Uber's head of AI Labs steps down after four months
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
MEXICO CITY, July 31 France's Eutelsat Communications on Wednesday said it bought Mexico's Satelites Mexicanos (Satmex) in a cash deal worth $1.142 billion, including debt.
Eutelsat will pay $831 million for Satmex and it will take on the Mexican company's $311 million in net debt.
The deal should close by the end of this year, Satmex said in a statement.
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.