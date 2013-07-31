MEXICO CITY, July 31 France's Eutelsat Communications on Wednesday said it bought Mexico's Satelites Mexicanos (Satmex) in a cash deal worth $1.142 billion, including debt.

Eutelsat will pay $831 million for Satmex and it will take on the Mexican company's $311 million in net debt.

The deal should close by the end of this year, Satmex said in a statement.