Oct 21 Investment adviser Evanston Capital Management hired Lance Donenberg as the principal and head of strategic business development.

Donenberg joins Evanston Capital from Man Group Plc, where he served as co-head of North America and head of business development.

Evanston Capital said Donenberg will have overall responsibility for the firm's business development and client service functions. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)