Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 21 Investment adviser Evanston Capital Management hired Lance Donenberg as the principal and head of strategic business development.
Donenberg joins Evanston Capital from Man Group Plc, where he served as co-head of North America and head of business development.
Evanston Capital said Donenberg will have overall responsibility for the firm's business development and client service functions. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.