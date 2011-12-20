(Follows alerts)

Dec 20 EV Energy Partners L.P. said its Chief Executive Officer John Walker will step down at the start of the new year, handing over the reins to Chief Operating Officer Mark Houser.

Walker and Houser have served in their present roles since the creation of the company in September 2006.

Walker will continue as executive chairman, the natural gas and oil exploration and production company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $65.24 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.