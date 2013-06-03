By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 Tiger Global Management, a
large private-equity and hedge-fund firm, has increased its
investment in online ticketing start-up Eventbrite through a
secondary transaction.
Tiger Global's private-equity and venture capital business,
co-headed by Lee Fixel and Scott Shleifer, invested more than
$30 million in the secondary deal, which closed in late May,
according to a person familiar with the situation. The person
did not want to be identified because the transaction was
private.
Tiger Global made the secondary investment in Eventbrite
just over a month after the firm led a full $60 million
financing round for the start-up, headed by Silicon Valley
entrepreneur Kevin Hartz.
Private secondary transactions are an increasingly common
feature of late-stage venture capital financing. The deals allow
existing investors, long-time and former employees of
more-established start-ups to sell some of their shares to new
investors, reducing pressure on the company to do an initial
public offering.
Tiger Global was the only investor in the secondary deal,
said Terra Carmichael, a spokeswoman at Eventbrite. She declined
to disclose the specific amount Tiger invested. A Tiger Global
spokeswoman declined to comment.
Tiger Global is known as one of the largest technology hedge
funds, however the firm has been expanding aggressively into
venture capital and other private technology investments in
recent years. The firm backed Facebook and LinkedIn
before those tech companies went public.