Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
July 2 EverBank Financial Corp said it will buy GE Capital's Business Property Lending Inc division for $2.51 billion in cash.
Business Property, a unit of GE Capital Real Estate, originates and services commercial real estate loans for properties owned or leased by small and midsize businesses.
The deal includes about $2.44 billion of performing commercial loans, origination and servicing platforms, and servicing rights on $3.1 billion of loans securitized by GE Capital, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia